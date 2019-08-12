Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, 1,632,636 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,345,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a market cap of $596.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

