Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.29. 27,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.01.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoweb news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autoweb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Autoweb by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoweb by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.