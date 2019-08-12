AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, CEO Carl C. Liebert III purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,296.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,670,911 shares of company stock worth $79,390,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,732 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,274,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 20,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.