Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 704,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after buying an additional 444,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.81. 720,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

