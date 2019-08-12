Auroracoin Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, ISX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $497,826.00 and $34.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00141492 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004386 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,065,930 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

