ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $44.89. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 31,408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACO.X. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

