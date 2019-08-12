Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ASPN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.66. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 740,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

