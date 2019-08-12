Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,549.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Arqma has a market cap of $284,667.00 and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,380.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.01866821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.02906014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00766583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00798087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00506959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00132918 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,109,587 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,043 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.