ArcticCoin (ARC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004239 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.