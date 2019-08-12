Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 12.5%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 495,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 625,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

