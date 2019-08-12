ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 3rd

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 1,239,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

