Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a $41.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10. Appian has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,835 shares of company stock worth $6,673,884 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Appian by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Appian by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

