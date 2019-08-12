Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 74,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair upgraded Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 34,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,251,744.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,884. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,473. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 76.23% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

