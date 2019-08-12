Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine Sells 15,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 1,414,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 76.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 1,397.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,061 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 17.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 74,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at $13,856,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

