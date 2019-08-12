Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine Sells 15,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 1,414,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 76.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.
