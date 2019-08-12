APIS Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, APIS has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $403,670.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024797 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

