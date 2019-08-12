Apex (CPX) Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $51,890.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011953 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,330 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

