AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,462. The stock has a market cap of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

