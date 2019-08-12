Andrew B. Nace Acquires 6,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 411,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 164,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.