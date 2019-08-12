Anders Gustafsson Sells 19,650 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $202.95. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,276. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.24. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after buying an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

