Anders Gustafsson Sells 19,650 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00.
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $202.95. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,276. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.24. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after buying an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
