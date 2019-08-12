Analyzing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & Great Portland Estates (NYSE:GPEAF)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.71 $206.09 million $1.72 8.95 Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.40 N/A N/A N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Great Portland Estates does not pay a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 15.44% 5.75% 3.95% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

