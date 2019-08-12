Analysts Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) PT at $35.80

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 29,740 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $886,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 244.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

