Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $37.23

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,754 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 754,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,908. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

