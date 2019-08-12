Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Acme United Corporation. (NASDAQ:ACU)

Acme United Corporation. (NASDAQ:ACU) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Acme United an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. Acme United has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Acme United (NASDAQ:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acme United (ACU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.