Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. 179,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

