Analysts Expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. KEMET reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEM. B. Riley upped their price objective on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $249,468. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KEMET by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in KEMET by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 132,034 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in KEMET by 4.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,937. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

