Analysts Expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). Intelsat posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on I. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the first quarter valued at $1,724,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 114,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 467,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of I traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,311. Intelsat has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.