Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conifer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 331,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Melstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $146,990. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

