Analysts Expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) to Post -$2.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s earnings. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A reported earnings of ($3.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will report full year earnings of ($11.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.93 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ASCMA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 8,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 859,490 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 103,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

