Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $583.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $558.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,573. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $40,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

