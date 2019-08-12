Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.40 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $583.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $558.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,573. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $40,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.