Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.