Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Nutrien also posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $74,114,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 682,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,744. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

