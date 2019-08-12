Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $50.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.72 million and the lowest is $49.66 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $53.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $200.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.82 million to $200.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.90 million, with estimates ranging from $199.07 million to $203.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director James M. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $22,052,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 696,675 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,423.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 565,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 230,299 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $980,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 131,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,309. The company has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.