Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.99. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

