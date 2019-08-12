Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 735,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $95,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

APC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.77. 44,791,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

