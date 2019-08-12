AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0004

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $31,795.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00265575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01261037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,760,407,379 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

