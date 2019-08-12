Ammo Reloaded Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AMMO)

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Ammo Reloaded has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Ammo Reloaded coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ammo Reloaded has a total market capitalization of $8,852.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ammo Reloaded Profile

Ammo Reloaded is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ammo Reloaded’s official website is ammoreloaded.io . The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ammo Reloaded

Ammo Reloaded can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ammo Reloaded should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

