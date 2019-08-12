Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a positive rating and set a $202.00 target price (up from $197.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.67.

AMGN stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,886,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,793. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

