American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AMS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,962.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 2.81% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

