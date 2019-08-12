American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 29,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.