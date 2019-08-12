American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 12510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

