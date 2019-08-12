American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $142.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.49.
Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56.
In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.