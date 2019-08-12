American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $142.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.49.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

