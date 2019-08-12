Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.60

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 70907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.75 ($1.16).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.35.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

