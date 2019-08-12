Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

DOX stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

