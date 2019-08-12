alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOX. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.18 ($17.65).

alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €14.63 ($17.01). The company had a trading volume of 359,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.58.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

