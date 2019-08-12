Alphacat (ACAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $971,039.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $971,039.00 and $336,385.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00264272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01256119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

