Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 123.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 44.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 73.4% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,178.16. 20,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $836.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

