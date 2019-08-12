Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,182.90. 425,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.18. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

