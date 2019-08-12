Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,148.18. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.