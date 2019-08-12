Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 274,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,781. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,200,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 123.7% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

