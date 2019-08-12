Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $2,199,750.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 465,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,296,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 601,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.