Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $2,199,750.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 465,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,296,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 601,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ARE. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
